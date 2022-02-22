 Skip to main content

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Celanese
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 10:39am   Comments
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Celanese (NYSE:CE) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 2 3 1 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 1 0
1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Celanese has an average price target of $177.86 with a high of $206.00 and a low of $140.00.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Celanese over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 6.18% increase from the previous average price target of $189.57.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Piper SandlerDowngradesNeutralUnderweight
Feb 2022Piper SandlerDowngradesOverweightNeutral

