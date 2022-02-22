 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expert Ratings For Foot Locker
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 9:11am   Comments
Share:
Expert Ratings For Foot Locker

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 0 2 1 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 1 1 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $49.0 versus the current price of Foot Locker at $42.18, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Foot Locker over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 22.63% increase from the previous average price target of $63.33.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Telsey Advisory GroupMaintainsMarket Perform
Jan 2022Seaport GlobalInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jan 2022JP MorganDowngradesNeutralUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for FL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (FL)

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Recap: Foot Locker Q4 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down As Investors Assess Russia-Ukraine Situation
5 Stocks To Watch For February 25, 2022
Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2022
Earnings Preview: Foot Locker
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NSAMorgan StanleyMaintains60.0
DISHJP MorganUpgrades40.0
SQCanaccord GenuityMaintains210.0
SQJefferiesMaintains155.0
MRVIMorgan StanleyMaintains54.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com