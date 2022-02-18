 Skip to main content

Where Roku Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 9:47am   Comments
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 4 4 1 2 1
Last 30D 2 2 1 0 1
1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 1 0
3M Ago 1 1 0 1 0

According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Roku has an average price target of $207.17 with a high of $340.00 and a low of $95.00.

Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts rated Roku over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 40.34% increase from the previous average price target of $347.27.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ROKU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight
Feb 2022BenchmarkMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022GuggenheimMaintainsBuy

