Where Intra-Cellular Therapies Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 4:04pm   Comments
Where Intra-Cellular Therapies Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $57.0 versus the current price of Intra-Cellular Therapies at $55.53, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Intra-Cellular Therapies over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 14.0% from the previous average price target of $50.00.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ITCI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Dec 2021RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Dec 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy

