Analyst Ratings For CrowdStrike Holdings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 11:08am   Comments
Analyst Ratings For CrowdStrike Holdings

Within the last quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 3 1 2 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0
2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0
3M Ago 2 1 1 1 0

In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CrowdStrike Holdings. The company has an average price target of $256.22 with a high of $330.00 and a low of $197.00.

Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated CrowdStrike Holdings over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 12.0% from the previous average price target of $291.17.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CRWD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight
Jan 2022Wells FargoInitiates Coverage OnOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CRWD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

