 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Ratings For Atmos Energy
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 12:11pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst Ratings For Atmos Energy

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 6 analysts have an average price target of $119.33 versus the current price of Atmos Energy at $106.855, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Atmos Energy over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 3.32% from the previous average price target of $115.50.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ATO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ATO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (ATO)

Looking Into Atmos Energy's Return On Capital Employed
Atmos Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 8, 2022
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Atmos Energy
This Favorable Sign Appears On Atmos Energy's Chart
A Look Into Atmos Energy's Debt
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CFMizuhoMaintains78.0
PTENPiper SandlerMaintains14.5
AAPLTigress FinancialMaintains210.0
SPWRMorgan StanleyMaintains21.0
SOPHMorgan StanleyMaintains18.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com