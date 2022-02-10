 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings For TuSimple Hldgs
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 10:08am   Comments
Analyst Ratings For TuSimple Hldgs

Within the last quarter, TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ:TSP) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0
Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, TuSimple Hldgs has an average price target of $45.77 with a high of $54.00 and a low of $39.10.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated TuSimple Hldgs over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

This current average has decreased by 16.78% from the previous average price target of $55.00.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TSP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022KeybancInitiates Coverage OnOverweight

