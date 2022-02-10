 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings For Digital Realty Trust
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 9:05am   Comments
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

These 6 analysts have an average price target of $172.17 versus the current price of Digital Realty Trust at $146.92, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Digital Realty Trust over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 4.77% increase from the previous average price target of $180.80.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DLR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jan 2022BarclaysDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Jan 2022JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold

