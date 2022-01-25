QQQ
-10.73
364.03
-3.04%
BTC/USD
-194.22
36466.13
-0.53%
DIA
-8.19
352.00
-2.38%
SPY
-12.29
452.13
-2.79%
TLT
+ 1.16
141.29
+ 0.81%
GLD
+ 0.54
171.49
+ 0.31%

Analyst Ratings For eFFECTOR Therapeutics

byBenzinga Insights
January 25, 2022 9:23 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Ratings For eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Analysts have provided the following ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, eFFECTOR Therapeutics has an average price target of $12.55 with a high of $20.00 and a low of $6.20.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated eFFECTOR Therapeutics over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 48.42% from the previous average price target of $24.33.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 25, 2022

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 25, 2022

Upgrades read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Needham cut Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) price target from $131 to $128. Medtronic shares fell 0.7% to $103.44 in pre-market trading. read more

Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform on eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Lowers Price Target to $16

Credit Suisse analyst Judah Frommer maintains eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) with a Outperform and lowers the price target from $20 to $16. read more

Stifel Downgrades eFFECTOR Therapeutics to Hold, Lowers Price Target to $6.2

Stifel analyst Benjamin Burnett downgrades eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) from Buy to Hold and lowers the price target from $20 to $6.2. read more