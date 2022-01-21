QQQ
Where Apple Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
January 21, 2022 2:16 pm
Where Apple Stands With Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 9 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 5 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

These 13 analysts have an average price target of $190.08 versus the current price of Apple at $164.1591, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 13 analysts rated Apple over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 13.48% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

