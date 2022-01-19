QQQ
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About CryoPort

byBenzinga Insights
January 19, 2022 2:10 pm
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, CryoPort has an average price target of $92.0 with a high of $95.00 and a low of $90.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated CryoPort over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 17.95% from the previous average price target of $78.00.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

