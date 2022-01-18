QQQ
Where Floor & Decor Hldgs Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
January 18, 2022 10:05 am
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

These 7 analysts have an average price target of $144.29 versus the current price of Floor & Decor Hldgs at $104.1, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Floor & Decor Hldgs over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 4.45% from the previous average price target of $138.14.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Analyst Ratings

