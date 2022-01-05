QQQ
-5.11
401.58
-1.29%
BTC/USD
+ 303.38
46135.39
+ 0.66%
DIA
+ 0.75
367.12
+ 0.2%
SPY
-1.84
479.39
-0.39%
TLT
-0.50
144.20
-0.34%
GLD
+ 0.87
168.70
+ 0.51%

Expert Ratings For Digital Realty Trust

byBenzinga Insights
January 5, 2022 12:13 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Digital Realty Trust

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Digital Realty Trust has an average price target of $174.8 with a high of $182.00 and a low of $161.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Digital Realty Trust over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 4.88% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Where Digital Realty Trust Stands With Analysts

Where Digital Realty Trust Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) within the last quarter: read more
Expert Ratings For Digital Realty Trust

Expert Ratings For Digital Realty Trust

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 5, 2022

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 5, 2022

Upgrades read more

Deutsche Bank Downgrades Digital Realty Trust to Hold, Announces $175 Price Target

Deutsche Bank analyst Matthew Niknam downgrades Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) from Buy to Hold and announces $175 price target. read more