What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Landos Biopharma

byBenzinga Insights
January 3, 2022 11:36 am
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Landos Biopharma has an average price target of $29.5 with a high of $50.00 and a low of $7.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Landos Biopharma over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 68.57% over the past month.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Analyst Ratings

