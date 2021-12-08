QQQ
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Dave & Buster's Enter

byBenzinga Insights
December 8, 2021 11:26 am
Within the last quarter, Dave & Buster’s Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 1 0 1 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 1 0 1 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Dave & Buster’s Enter. The company has an average price target of $52.5 with a high of $58.00 and a low of $40.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Dave & Buster’s Enter over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 15.38% over the past month.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here

or you can visit one of our exclusive small-cap events

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

