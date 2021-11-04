QQQ
Analyst Ratings For G1 Therapeutics

byBenzinga Insights
November 4, 2021 12:07 pm
Analysts have provided the following ratings for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 1 1 1 0
Last 30D 1 1 0 1 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for G1 Therapeutics. The company has an average price target of $38.0 with a high of $71.00 and a low of $19.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated G1 Therapeutics over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 13.64% increase from the previous average price target of $44.0.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

