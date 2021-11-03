QQQ
Analyst Ratings For DuPont de Nemours

November 3, 2021
November 3, 2021 12:27 pm
Analyst Ratings For DuPont de Nemours

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0
Last 30D 2 2 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 6 analysts have an average price target of $93.5 versus the current price of DuPont de Nemours at $80.4688, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated DuPont de Nemours over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 7.47% from the previous average price target of $87.0.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

