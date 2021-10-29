QQQ
Expert Ratings For Seagen

byBenzinga Insights
October 29, 2021 12:13 pm
Expert Ratings For Seagen

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $184.6 versus the current price of Seagen at $179.05, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Seagen over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 3.36% from the previous average price target of $178.6.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Analyst Ratings

