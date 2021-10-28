QQQ
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Norfolk Southern

byBenzinga Insights
October 28, 2021 12:19 pm
Within the last quarter, Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) has observed the following analyst ratings:

  Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 2 0 1 0
Last 30D 1 1 0 1 0
1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Norfolk Southern. The company has an average price target of $306.8 with a high of $325.00 and a low of $262.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Norfolk Southern over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 6.31% from the previous average price target of $288.60.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

