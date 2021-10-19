fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.26
370.39
+ 0.61%
BTC/USD
+ 813.29
62823.13
+ 1.31%
DIA
+ 1.42
351.08
+ 0.4%
SPY
+ 2.91
444.28
+ 0.65%
TLT
-1.77
147.48
-1.21%
GLD
+ 0.37
164.55
+ 0.22%

Analyst Ratings For Editas Medicine

byBenzinga Insights
October 19, 2021 12:07 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Ratings For Editas Medicine

Within the last quarter, Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Editas Medicine. The company has an average price target of $65.2 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $41.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Editas Medicine over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 82.79% from the previous average price target of $35.67.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 19, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 19, 2021

Upgrades read more

SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage On Editas Medicine with Market Perform Rating, Announces Price Target of $41

SVB Leerink analyst Rick Bienkowski initiates coverage on Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) with a Market Perform rating and announces Price Target of $41. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 24, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 24, 2021

Upgrades read more

Stifel Initiates Coverage On Editas Medicine with Hold Rating, Announces Price Target of $65

Stifel analyst Dae Gon Ha initiates coverage on Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) with a Hold rating and announces Price Target of $65. read more