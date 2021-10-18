fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.78
366.16
+ 0.75%
BTC/USD
+ 436.07
61964.40
+ 0.71%
DIA
-0.42
353.27
-0.12%
SPY
+ 1.01
444.86
+ 0.23%
TLT
+ 0.40
144.63
+ 0.28%
GLD
-0.33
165.66
-0.2%

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Enviva Partners

byBenzinga Insights
October 18, 2021 12:36 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Enviva Partners

Within the last quarter, Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $65.8 versus the current price of Enviva Partners at 67.02, implying downside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Enviva Partners over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 3.62% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Barclays Maintains Overweight on Enviva Partners, Raises Price Target to $80

Barclays analyst Moses Sutton maintains Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $67 to $80. read more

RBC Capital Maintains Outperform on Enviva Partners, Raises Price Target to $75

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto maintains Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $60 to $75. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 5, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 5, 2021

  read more

Raymond James Downgrades Enviva Partners to Outperform, Announces $57 Price Target

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov downgrades Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from Strong Buy to Outperform and announces $57 price target. read more