fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.76
366.19
+ 0.75%
BTC/USD
+ 531.44
62059.77
+ 0.86%
DIA
-0.41
353.26
-0.12%
SPY
+ 0.99
444.88
+ 0.22%
TLT
+ 0.39
144.64
+ 0.27%
GLD
-0.30
165.63
-0.18%

Analyst Ratings For Bloomin Brands

byBenzinga Insights
October 18, 2021 12:35 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Ratings For Bloomin Brands

Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $32.6 versus the current price of Bloomin Brands at 23.155, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Bloomin Brands over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 0.31% from the previous average price target of $32.5.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Barclays Maintains Overweight on Bloomin Brands, Lowers Price Target to $37

Barclays maintains Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) with a Overweight and lowers the price target from $40 to $37. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on Bloomin Brands, Lowers Price Target to $31

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintains Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) with a Equal-Weight and lowers the price target from $32 to $31. read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 3, 2021

  read more

Goldman Sachs Upgrades Bloomin Brands to Neutral, Raises Price Target to $28

Goldman Sachs analyst Jared Garber upgrades Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from Sell to Neutral and raises the price target from $26 to $28. read more