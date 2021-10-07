fbpx

QQQ
+ 5.42
354.25
+ 1.51%
BTC/USD
-1106.75
54208.25
-2%
DIA
+ 5.01
339.11
+ 1.46%
SPY
+ 5.97
428.93
+ 1.37%
TLT
-1.48
145.87
-1.03%
GLD
-0.73
165.76
-0.44%

Where Marvell Technology Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
October 7, 2021 12:21 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Marvell Technology Stands With Analysts

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 7 6 5 0 0
Last 30D 5 2 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 3 4 0 0
3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 18 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Marvell Technology. The company has an average price target of $73.19 with a high of $100.00 and a low of $57.00.

Below is a summary of how these 18 analysts rated Marvell Technology over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 12.65% from the previous average price target of $64.97.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more
Why Are Marvell Shares Trading Higher Today?

Why Are Marvell Shares Trading Higher Today?

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 7, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 7, 2021

  read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on Marvell Technology, Raises Price Target to $63

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintains Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) with a Equal-Weight and raises the price target from $61 to $63. read more