fbpx

QQQ
+ 5.38
354.29
+ 1.5%
BTC/USD
-1131.73
54183.27
-2.05%
DIA
+ 4.99
339.13
+ 1.45%
SPY
+ 5.93
428.97
+ 1.36%
TLT
-1.49
145.88
-1.03%
GLD
-0.73
165.76
-0.44%

Expert Ratings For East West Bancorp

byBenzinga Insights
October 7, 2021 12:21 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, East West Bancorp has an average price target of $91.33 with a high of $99.00 and a low of $80.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated East West Bancorp over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 4.08% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About East West Bancorp

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 7, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 7, 2021

  read more

Wells Fargo Upgrades East West Bancorp to Overweight, Announces $95 Price Target

Wells Fargo analyst Jared Shaw upgrades East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announces $95 price target. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight on East West Bancorp, Raises Price Target to $99

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe maintains East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $98 to $99. read more