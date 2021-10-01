fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.89
357.07
+ 0.25%
BTC/USD
+ 3760.71
47584.81
+ 8.58%
DIA
+ 4.44
333.85
+ 1.31%
SPY
+ 4.21
424.93
+ 0.98%
TLT
+ 0.40
143.92
+ 0.28%
GLD
+ 0.27
163.96
+ 0.16%

Expert Ratings For Bloom Energy

byBenzinga Insights
October 1, 2021 12:47 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Bloom Energy

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Bloom Energy has an average price target of $23.8 with a high of $26.00 and a low of $21.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Bloom Energy over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 10.19% increase from the previous average price target of $26.5.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 1, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 1, 2021

  read more
BMO Capital Initiates Bloom Energy With Market Perform Rating, Sees 17% Upside

BMO Capital Initiates Bloom Energy With Market Perform Rating, Sees 17% Upside

BMO Capital Initiates Coverage On Bloom Energy with Market Perform Rating, Announces Price Target of $22

BMO Capital initiates coverage on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) with a Market Perform rating and announces Price Target of $22. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2021

  read more