Expert Ratings For Cree

byBenzinga Insights
September 17, 2021 12:06 pm
Within the last quarter, Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 1 2 1 0
Last 30 Days 0 0 0 1 0
1 Month Ago 1 0 2 0 0
2 Months Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3 Months Ago 1 0 0 0 0

These 6 analysts have an average price target of $106.83 versus the current price of Cree at 84.82, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Cree over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 15.62% from the previous average price target of $126.6.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

