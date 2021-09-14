fbpx

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Southwestern Energy

byBenzinga Insights
September 14, 2021 12:37 pm
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0
Last 30 Days 0 1 0 0 0
1 Month Ago 0 1 1 0 0
2 Months Ago 0 2 0 0 0
3 Months Ago 1 0 1 0 0

These 7 analysts have an average price target of $6.64 versus the current price of Southwestern Energy at 5.135, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Southwestern Energy over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 9.21% from the previous average price target of $6.08.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

Analyst Ratings

