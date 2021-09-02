fbpx

QQQ
-0.31
380.89
-0.08%
BTC/USD
+ 2407.09
49390.00
+ 5.12%
DIA
+ 1.13
352.42
+ 0.32%
SPY
+ 1.04
450.76
+ 0.23%
TLT
+ 0.31
148.58
+ 0.21%
GLD
-0.43
170.13
-0.25%

Analyst Ratings For Texas Capital Bancshares

byBenzinga Insights
September 2, 2021 1:13 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Ratings For Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 5 0 0 0
Last 30 Days 0 1 0 0 0
1 Month Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2 Months Ago 0 4 0 0 0
3 Months Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $76.0 versus the current price of Texas Capital Bancshares at 60.23, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Texas Capital Bancshares over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 2, 2021

  read more

Raymond James Maintains Outperform on Texas Capital Bancshares, Lowers Price Target to $75

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintains Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) with a Outperform and lowers the price target from $78 to $75. read more

Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades Texas Capital Bancshares to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott analyst John Rodis downgrades Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from Buy to Neutral. read more

Wedbush Downgrades Texas Capital Bancshares to Neutral

Wedbush analyst Peter Winter downgrades Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from Outperform to Neutral. read more