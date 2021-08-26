fbpx

QQQ
-1.05
375.85
-0.28%
BTC/USD
-2470.35
47018.50
-4.99%
DIA
-0.87
355.05
-0.25%
SPY
-1.18
450.09
-0.26%
TLT
+ 0.26
147.78
+ 0.18%
GLD
+ 0.18
167.30
+ 0.11%

Expert Ratings For Globant

byBenzinga Insights
August 26, 2021 12:31 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Globant

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 4 0 0 0
Last 30 Days 1 0 0 0 0
1 Month Ago 1 3 0 0 0
2 Months Ago 1 1 0 0 0
3 Months Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Globant has an average price target of $300.14 with a high of $371.00 and a low of $260.00.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Globant over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 16.85% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Jefferies Maintains Buy on Globant, Raises Price Target to $371

Jefferies analyst Surinder Thind maintains Globant (NYSE:GLOB) with a Buy and raises the price target from $290 to $371. read more

JP Morgan Maintains Overweight on Globant, Raises Price Target to $340

JP Morgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang maintains Globant (NYSE:GLOB) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $284 to $340. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Telsey Advisory Group raised Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) price target from $265 to $305. Target shares rose 0.1% to $262.00 in pre-market trading. read more

Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight on Globant, Raises Price Target to $300

Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani maintains Globant (NYSE:GLOB) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $280 to $300. read more