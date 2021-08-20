fbpx

Expert Ratings For Zoom Video Communications

byBenzinga Insights
August 20, 2021 3:09 pm
Within the last quarter, Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 2
Somewhat Bullish 0 1 0 3
Indifferent 0 0 0 5
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

12 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Zoom Video Communications evaluate the company at an average price target of $419.83 with a high of $495.00 and a low of $325.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 7.91% increase from the previous average price target of $455.89.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts can recommend “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on that company’s recent performance. “Buy” indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock’s short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, “Sell” implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. “Hold” suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

UPDATE: KeyBanc On Zoom Upgrade Post-Earnings Earlier: Firm Highlights Stickiness Of Video Platforms Given Enterprise Adoption Into CY22; Notes Zoom Phone As 'Most Immediate Growth Lever' With Five9 Acquisition Combining Two Best-Of-Breed Cloud Solutions