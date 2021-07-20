fbpx

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Delek US Hldgs

byBenzinga Insights
July 20, 2021 11:38 am
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 1 0 1 0
Indifferent 0 3 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

5 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Delek US Hldgs evaluate the company at an average price target of $24.0 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $20.00.

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 5.25% from the previous average price target of $25.33.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts can recommend “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on that company’s recent performance. “Buy” indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock’s short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, “Sell” implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. “Hold” suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

