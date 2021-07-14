fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.65
361.77
+ 0.18%
DIA
+ 0.53
348.47
+ 0.15%
SPY
+ 0.79
434.80
+ 0.18%
TLT
+ 1.65
143.57
+ 1.14%
GLD
+ 1.78
167.44
+ 1.05%

What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Estee Lauder Cos

byBenzinga Insights
July 14, 2021 12:08 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 0 0 4
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 0 5
Indifferent 0 1 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Estee Lauder Cos. The company has an average price target of $340.43 with a high of $367.00 and a low of $320.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 8.44% increase from the previous average price target of $313.92.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts can recommend “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on that company’s recent performance. “Buy” indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock’s short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, “Sell” implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. “Hold” suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Why This Analyst Is Bullish On Beauty Stocks: Ulta, Estee Lauder, Elf

Strong economic recovery and the dissipation of COVID-19 impacts are tailwinds in the beauty industry, according to Raymond James, which is turning bullish on three companies. read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 14, 2021

  read more

UPDATE: Raymond James On Estee Lauder Upgrade: Firm Selects Co. As 'A Top Pick' Given Shift Towards China, Skin Care, & E-Commerce; Cites Store Sales Decreasing From 46% To 6% Over Last 20 Years With E-Commerce Growing To Over 30% In Total Sales

Raymond James Upgrades Estee Lauder Cos to Strong Buy, Announces $355 Price Target

Raymond James analyst Olivia Tong upgrades Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) from Market Perform to Strong Buy and announces $355 price target. read more