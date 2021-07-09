fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.37
356.40
+ 0.66%
DIA
+ 4.55
339.83
+ 1.32%
SPY
+ 4.61
426.31
+ 1.07%
TLT
-2.03
150.65
-1.36%
GLD
+ 0.86
167.79
+ 0.51%

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ServiceNow

byBenzinga Insights
July 9, 2021 2:50 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Analysts have provided the following ratings for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 1 1 1
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 0 2
Indifferent 1 0 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

6 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for ServiceNow evaluate the company at an average price target of $617.33 with a high of $695.00 and a low of $568.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 7.6% from the previous average price target of $573.75.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts also give out recommendations like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A “buy” indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock’s short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a “sell” means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A “hold” suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst’s prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Oppenheimer boosted Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) price target from $260 to $281. Visa shares rose 0.6% to $238.03 in pre-market trading. read more

Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral on ServiceNow, Raises Price Target to $585

Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens maintains ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) with a Neutral and raises the price target from $550 to $585. read more

Why ServiceNow's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) shares are trading higher after Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on the stock, announced a $695 price target and added the stock to its Conviction List. read more

Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy on ServiceNow, Announces $695 Price Target, Adds to Conviction List

Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan maintains ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) with a Buy and announces $695 price target, Adds to Conviction List. read more