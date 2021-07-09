fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.35
356.42
+ 0.66%
DIA
+ 4.51
339.87
+ 1.31%
SPY
+ 4.58
426.34
+ 1.06%
TLT
-2.03
150.65
-1.36%
GLD
+ 0.83
167.82
+ 0.49%

Expert Ratings For CrowdStrike Holdings

byBenzinga Insights
July 9, 2021 2:49 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Within the last quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 2 3 2
Somewhat Bullish 1 0 3 0
Indifferent 0 0 1 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

20 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for CrowdStrike Holdings evaluate the company at an average price target of $257.9 with a high of $302.00 and a low of $210.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 9.58% increase from the previous average price target of $235.35.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts can recommend “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on that company’s recent performance. “Buy” indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock’s short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, “Sell” implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. “Hold” suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Expert Ratings For CrowdStrike Holdings

Analysts have provided the following ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

What 17 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About CrowdStrike Holdings

Within the last quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) has observed the following analyst ratings: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

CrowdStrike Bags 2 Price Target Raise Amid Cybersecurity Breach Concerns

Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight on CrowdStrike Holdings, Raises Price Target to $280

Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens maintains CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $250 to $280. read more