fbpx
QQQ
-0.43
355.42
-0.12%
DIA
+ 1.65
341.21
+ 0.48%
SPY
+ 0.15
427.55
+ 0.04%
TLT
+ 0.94
142.77
+ 0.65%
GLD
+ 0.79
164.04
+ 0.48%

What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Occidental Petroleum

byBenzinga Insights
June 30, 2021 12:45 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Within the last quarter, Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 2 1
Somewhat Bullish 0 2 0 0
Indifferent 1 0 0 2
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 1 1
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Occidental Petroleum. The company has an average price target of $30.25 with a high of $40.00 and a low of $20.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 21.0% increase from the previous average price target of $25.0.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may suggest actions like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest “buy” are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest “sell” are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest “hold” are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wells Fargo raised the price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) from $28 to $34. Occidental Petroleum shares rose 1.3% to $31.70 in pre-market trading. read more

Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight on Occidental Petroleum, Raises Price Target to $34

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintains Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) with a Equal-Weight and raises the price target from $28 to $34. read more

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Marathon Oil & Occidental Petroleum, Calls ConocoPhillips 'Quality Stock On Sale'

Crude oil prices hit multi-year highs this week above $70 pre barrel on optimism surrounding summer reopening and travel demand. On Friday, one Wall Street analyst adjusted his oil stock coverage ahead of what could be a big summer for oil stocks. The Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott issued the following oil stock rating changes: read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2021

  read more