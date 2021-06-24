fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.36
344.38
+ 0.97%
DIA
+ 2.34
336.45
+ 0.69%
SPY
+ 2.41
420.19
+ 0.57%
TLT
+ 0.35
142.92
+ 0.24%
GLD
+ 0.32
165.82
+ 0.19%

What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Okta

byBenzinga Insights
June 24, 2021 11:35 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Within the last quarter, Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 0 0 1
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 0 2
Indifferent 0 2 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

11 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Okta evaluate the company at an average price target of $271.18 with a high of $316.00 and a low of $235.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 1.86% increase from the previous average price target of $276.33.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest “buy” are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest “sell” are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest “hold” are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2021

  read more

Daiwa Capital Initiates Coverage On Okta with Buy Rating, Announces Price Target of $282

Daiwa Capital analyst Stephen Bersey initiates coverage on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) with a Buy rating and announces Price Target of $282. read more

3 Analysts Offer Diverse Opinions On Okta's Q1 Earnings

Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA), the San Francisco-headquartered identity management platform, reported Q1 revenue of $251 million, a 37% year-over-year increase, as well as a net loss of $109.2 million, compared to a net loss of $58 million one year earlier. The Q1 per-share basis loss was 83 cents. read more

JP Morgan Maintains Neutral on Okta, Raises Price Target to $245

JP Morgan analyst Sterling Auty maintains Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) with a Neutral and raises the price target from $235 to $245. read more