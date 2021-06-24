fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.17
344.57
+ 0.91%
DIA
+ 2.29
336.49
+ 0.68%
SPY
+ 2.38
420.22
+ 0.56%
TLT
+ 0.36
142.91
+ 0.25%
GLD
+ 0.28
165.86
+ 0.17%

Expert Ratings For Lear

byBenzinga Insights
June 24, 2021 11:34 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Lear (NYSE:LEA) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 0 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 1 3
Indifferent 0 0 0 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Lear. The company has an average price target of $205.17 with a high of $228.00 and a low of $184.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 7.56% from the previous average price target of $190.75.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts also give out recommendations like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A “buy” indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock’s short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a “sell” means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A “hold” suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst’s prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

3 Reasons To Buy Lear According To Goldman Sachs

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) has a growing e-systems opportunity and could see content gains in its seating segment, according to Goldman Sachs. The Lear Analyst: Mark Delaney upgraded the rating for Lear from Neutral to Buy, while raising its price target from $198 to $228. read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2021

  read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Goldman Sachs boosted Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) price target from $198 to $228. Lear shares rose 0.4% to close at $177.00 on Wednesday. read more

Goldman Sachs Upgrades Lear to Buy, Raises Price Target to $228

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney upgrades Lear (NYSE:LEA) from Neutral to Buy and raises the price target from $198 to $228. read more