What 23 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Airbnb

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 23, 2021 11:46am   Comments
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 1 2 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 1 2 1
Indifferent 0 0 7 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 23 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Airbnb. The company has an average price target of $183.0 with a high of $245.00 and a low of $125.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 2.56% from the previous average price target of $178.44.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts also give out recommendations like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A "buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a "sell" means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A "hold" suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst's prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for ABNB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021Loop CapitalMaintainsBuy
May 2021RBC CapitalInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
May 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

