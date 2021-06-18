fbpx
QQQ
-1.66
347.00
-0.48%
DIA
-4.35
343.00
-1.28%
SPY
-4.80
426.77
-1.14%
TLT
+ 2.18
140.86
+ 1.52%
GLD
+ 0.19
165.66
+ 0.11%

Expert Ratings for TAL Education

byBenzinga Insights
June 18, 2021 12:01 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Analysts have provided the following ratings for TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 1 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 1 0
Indifferent 1 0 1 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 1 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for TAL Education. The company has an average price target of $53.9 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $21.50.

price target chart

This current average represents a 33.18% increase from the previous average price target of $80.67.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest “buy” are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest “sell” are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest “hold” are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2021

  read more

HSBC Downgrades TAL Education to Hold, Lowers Price Target to $25

HSBC downgrades TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) from Buy to Hold and lowers the price target from $83 to $25. read more

Morgan Stanley Downgrades TAL Education to Underweight, Lowers Price Target to $21.5

Morgan Stanley analyst Sheng Zhong downgrades TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) from Overweight to Underweight and lowers the price target from $75 to $21.5.Morgan Stanley analyst Sheng Zhong downgrades TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) from Overweight to Underweight and l read more

Why Chinese Education Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of several Chinese education stocks are trading lower following reports suggesting China will impose tougher restrictions on the private tutoring industry, including bans on vacation tutoring. Analysts from Morgan Stanley also downgraded the Chinese education stocks. read more