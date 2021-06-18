fbpx
Where Saia Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
June 18, 2021 12:00 pm
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 1
Somewhat Bullish 1 0 1 2
Indifferent 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 1 0 1
Bearish 0 0 0 0

8 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Saia evaluate the company at an average price target of $222.38 with a high of $295.00 and a low of $125.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 14.21% from the previous average price target of $194.71.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts can recommend “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on that company’s recent performance. “Buy” indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock’s short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, “Sell” implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. “Hold” suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

