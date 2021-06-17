fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.12
336.89
+ 1.21%
DIA
-2.77
343.53
-0.81%
SPY
-0.77
422.88
-0.18%
TLT
+ 2.79
138.14
+ 1.98%
GLD
-4.94
176.05
-2.89%

Where Royal Caribbean Gr Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
June 17, 2021 10:59 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 1 0 0 0
Indifferent 0 0 1 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 1 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Royal Caribbean Gr. The company has an average price target of $100.83 with a high of $123.00 and a low of $61.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 19.09% from the previous average price target of $84.67.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest “buy” are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest “sell” are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest “hold” are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

JP Morgan Maintains Overweight on Royal Caribbean Gr, Raises Price Target to $123

JP Morgan analyst Brandt Montour maintains Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE: RCL) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $112 to $123.JP Morgan analyst Brandt Montour maintains Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) with a Overweight and raises the price target read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 16, 2021

  read more

Wolfe Research Upgrades Royal Caribbean Gr to Outperform

Wolfe Research analyst Greg Badishkanian upgrades Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) from Peer Perform to Outperform. read more

So What's Up With American Airlines, Carnival And Royal Caribbean?

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) shares are trading higher by 1.5% Friday morning after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform. read more