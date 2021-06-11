 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expert Ratings for Equity Residential

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 11:17am   Comments
Share:

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 1 0 0
Indifferent 1 2 2 2
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 1

10 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Equity Residential evaluate the company at an average price target of $76.4 with a high of $89.00 and a low of $58.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 10.53% from the previous average price target of $69.12.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts can recommend "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on that company's recent performance. "Buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, "Sell" implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. "Hold" suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Latest Ratings for EQR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jun 2021MizuhoDowngradesBuyNeutral
Jun 2021BMO CapitalUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for EQR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (EQR)

A Look Into Equity Residential's Price Over Earnings
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 3, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 1, 2021
Expert Ratings for Equity Residential
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 29, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TALCitigroupDowngrades
PLXSLoop CapitalMaintains105.0
FCELCanaccord GenuityMaintains9.0
ZMRBC CapitalAssumes450.0
VTRBarclaysUpgrades67.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com