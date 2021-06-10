 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings for United Airlines Holdings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 10:58am   Comments
Within the last quarter, United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 1 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 2 0
Indifferent 1 1 0 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 1 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for United Airlines Holdings. The company has an average price target of $67.75 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $58.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 18.86% increase from the previous average price target of $57.0.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts also give out recommendations like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A "buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a "sell" means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A "hold" suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst's prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for UAL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021MKM PartnersInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Jun 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Apr 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for UAL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NOWGoldman SachsMaintains695.0
LCIRoth CapitalMaintains7.0
CMEAtlantic EquitiesDowngrades235.0
QTSTruist SecuritiesDowngrades78.0
OGNEvercore ISI GroupInitiates Coverage On
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
