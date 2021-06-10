 Skip to main content

Market Overview

What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Walmart

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 9:49am   Comments
Within the last quarter, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 3 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 3 0 0
Indifferent 0 1 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

10 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Walmart evaluate the company at an average price target of $164.3 with a high of $181.00 and a low of $152.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 3.53% from the previous average price target of $158.7.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest "buy" are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest "sell" are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest "hold" are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Latest Ratings for WMT

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy
May 2021UBSMaintainsBuy
May 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy

