 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where Morgan Stanley Stands With Analysts

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 10:39am   Comments
Share:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 0 1 1
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 1 0
Indifferent 0 1 1 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Morgan Stanley. The company has an average price target of $89.38 with a high of $105.00 and a low of $79.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 9.23% increase from the previous average price target of $81.83.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest "buy" are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest "sell" are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest "hold" are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Latest Ratings for MS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Jun 2021Piper SandlerMaintainsNeutral
Apr 2021BerenbergUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for MS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (MS)

Cannabis Co. Revolution Global Welcomes Wall Street Veteran Jared Cohen As Head Of Corporate Development
Zoom, Advance Auto Parts Earnings Both Beat Analysts' Estimates, But Shares Sputter
Tesla Rival Rivian Selects Underwriters For IPO, Could Seek $70B Valuation
Understanding Morgan Stanley's Unusual Options Activity
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Crypto Hedge Funds Bought Bitcoin At 'A Reasonable Level' During The Dip: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
IPJefferiesMaintains96.0
FIVEJefferiesMaintains300.0
CGEMSVB LeerinkMaintains54.0
LULUBarclaysMaintains418.0
HSTOCanaccord GenuityMaintains4.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com