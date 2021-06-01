 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings for Costco Wholesale

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 11:05am
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 2 3 2
Somewhat Bullish 1 8 2 4
Indifferent 1 1 0 3
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 27 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Costco Wholesale. The company has an average price target of $391.85 with a high of $453.00 and a low of $325.00.

This current average represents a 0.89% increase from the previous average price target of $388.38.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest "buy" are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest "sell" are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest "hold" are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for COST

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021DA DavidsonMaintainsNeutral
Jun 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
May 2021Loop CapitalMaintainsBuy

