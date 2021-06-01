 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where Alaska Air Gr Stands With Analysts

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 11:02am   Comments
Share:

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 1 1
Somewhat Bullish 1 0 2 0
Indifferent 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

6 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Alaska Air Gr evaluate the company at an average price target of $88.83 with a high of $104.00 and a low of $75.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 33.38% from the previous average price target of $66.6.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts can recommend "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on that company's recent performance. "Buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, "Sell" implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. "Hold" suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Latest Ratings for ALK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Apr 2021JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Apr 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsStrong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ALK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (ALK)

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 17
What Does Alaska Air's Debt Look Like?
American, Southwest, Alaska Report Today With Focus On Summer Travel Demand
Recap: Alaska Air Q1 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Alaska Air Group
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WEEDCantor FitzgeraldMaintains30.5
SPLKRBC CapitalMaintains200.0
TELLScotiabankMaintains5.5
DIR.UNTD SecuritiesMaintains16.0
DNDScotiabankMaintains61.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com