Expert Ratings for Deere

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 10:43am   Comments
Within the last quarter, Deere (NYSE:DE) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 2 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 2 2 0
Indifferent 0 2 1 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

18 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Deere evaluate the company at an average price target of $403.67 with a high of $450.00 and a low of $360.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 12.19% from the previous average price target of $359.81.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest "buy" are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest "sell" are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest "hold" are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Latest Ratings for DE

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021JefferiesMaintainsBuy
May 2021BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform
May 2021StifelMaintainsBuy

