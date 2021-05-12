 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings for CVS Health

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 9:52am   Comments
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 2 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 2 0 0
Indifferent 0 1 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CVS Health. The company has an average price target of $93.83 with a high of $100.00 and a low of $88.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 10.17% increase from the previous average price target of $85.17.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest "buy" are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest "sell" are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest "hold" are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Latest Ratings for CVS

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021MizuhoMaintainsBuy
May 2021BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform
May 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

