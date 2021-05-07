 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What 23 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Peloton Interactive

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2021 11:17am   Comments
Share:

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 1 1 1
Somewhat Bullish 1 0 1 0
Indifferent 0 1 2 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 23 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Peloton Interactive. The company has an average price target of $151.43 with a high of $200.00 and a low of $45.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 5.24% increase from the previous average price target of $143.89.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest "buy" are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest "sell" are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest "hold" are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for PTON

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
May 2021Telsey Advisory GroupMaintainsOutperform
May 2021B of A SecuritiesDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for PTON
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (PTON)

So What's Up With Peloton Stock Today?
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
32 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Peloton Lowers FY21 Revenue Guidance Marginally To Reflect Treadmill Recall Impact: Bloomberg
PreMarket Prep: Value Vs. Growth Stocks
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
RTXRedburn PartnersInitiates Coverage On
RBLXLightShed PartnersInitiates Coverage On85.0
WINGNorthcoast ResearchDowngrades
HOMECraig-HallumDowngrades36.0
IONSUBSUpgrades37.5
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com